Liverpool have offered their t eenage defender Wellity Lucky a new four-year contract amidst interest from German and Spanish clubs, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old Spaniard has been with the Merseyside club for quite some time now, having joined them as an Under-13 player.

He has progressed through the ranks at Liverpool and currently plies his trade with their Under-18 and Under-21 sides.

He has played nine Premier League Two and seven UEFA Youth League games for the young Reds so far this season.

Lucky signed his first professional contract with Liverpool back in 2023 which is about to come to an end this June.

European clubs have been alerted to his situation and Spanish and German clubs have already started negotiating with him.

The Premier League champions are not unaware of the situation and have hence started making preparations to fend off interest.

Player Age Jarell Quansah 22 Conor Bradley 21 Harvey Elliott 22 Youngest players in Liverpool’s first team squad

In fact, a new four-year contract has been offered to the player to make him stay at the club and continue with his development.

It now remains to be seen what Lucky’s response to Liverpool’s offer is.

While the lure of staying put at his childhood club will be hard to ignore, Lucky will also have to take into consideration the pathway to the first-team.

Liverpool have a proven record of bringing through talented youngsters and they also have the bonus of being Premier League champions to tempt him to stay put at the club.