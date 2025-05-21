Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Celtic have hailed their former manager Ange Postecoglou after he led Tottenham Hotspur to the Europa League on Wednesday night.

Postecoglou headed into the Europa League final in Bilbao under immense pressure as Spurs have had a disastrous domestic campaign.

With Manchester United the opponents in Spain, it was winner takes all with not just silverware, but also a ticket into next season’s Champions League.

Postecoglou also risked ridicule, having said earlier this season that he always wins a trophy in his second season in charge of a club.

In a scrappy game, his players delivered for him though and Tottenham edged out Manchester United 1-0, thanks to a Brennan Johnson goal in the first half, three minutes before half-time.

A winner once again. Never in doubt. He never stops!

Congratulations Ange 🏆 @EuropaLeague | #CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/m6aAcUKmEv — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 21, 2025

Celtic, who Postecoglou led to trophies before he left for Tottenham, wasted no time in taking to social media to salute the former Bhoys boss and said that it was never in doubt.

The Scottish champions wrote: “A winner once again. Never in doubt. He never stops! Congratulations Ange.”

Club Scottish Premiership – 2022 Scottish Premiership – 2023 Scottish Cup – 2023 Scottish League Cup – 2022 Scottish League Cup – 2023 Trophies won at Celtic by Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy will now need to decide whether he goes forward into next season with Postecoglou in charge.

In the Premier League, Tottenham have lost a whopping 21 of their 37 Premier League games so far.

They now have a chance to put a miserable season behind them and rebuild over the summer, with Champions League football back on the menu.

The Champions League could even bring Postecoglou up against former club Celtic.

Losing finalists Manchester United though will have no European football at all on the agenda next term.