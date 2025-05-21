Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United are ‘not currently discussing’ a swoop for an attacker that his club are ‘desperate to sell’, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

The Magpies want to sign a striker this coming summer as they plot having enough depth in the position for next season, especially amid the uncertainty around Callum Wilson’s future at the club.

Alexander Isak will continue to lead the line for Newcastle, but it is unclear who the club will have as his deputy heading into next term.

One striker who Newcastle have been linked with is Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface.

Boniface scored eleven times in all competitions this season but missed a major portion of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

It has also been suggested that Newcastle are discussing actively pursuing a deal for the striker.

However, Newcastle are ‘not currently discussing’ a deal to sign the Leverkusen man amid the German side being ‘desperate to sell’ him in the summer.

Newcastle have held several recruitment meetings in recent weeks and they have trimmed their transfer wish list.

Club Years Real Sapphire 2018-2019 Bodo/Glimt 2019-2022 Union SG 2022-2023 Bayer Leverkusen 2023- Victor Boniface’s career history

Eddie Howe’s side are likely to wait until the end of the season to see in which European competition they will end up before making any moves in the transfer market.

The Magpies have already identified targets they want to pursue in the case of securing a place in the Champions League, as they will focus on bringing in more quality players to the club.

Leverkusen are expected to see several top players leave the club along with their manager Xabi Alonso and they are desperate to sell the Nigerian forward to generate some cash.

Boniface has three more years left on his contract with the Bundesliga giants and last season played a key role in helping Leverkusen win the league title and the German Cup.

Several Premier League outfits showed interest in Boniface during last summer and they might return during the upcoming window.