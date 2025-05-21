Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Lazio are prepared to cash in on striker Taty Castellanos, amid Nottingham Forest, Wolves and West Ham United being namechecked as options for the Argentine.

As the summer window nears, Premier League outfits have started planning for the season ahead and adding attacking players is always an attractive option.

Castellanos’ name is popping up, with Everton having been linked with him, although those thoughts have been played down.

The 26-year-old is having a brilliant season with Lazio, as he has netted 14 goals with eight assists in all competitions so far.

Castellanos’ performances have garnered attention from several sides and he has admirers in Spain in the form of Villarreal, Real Betis and Sevilla.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Lazio are not completely opposed to selling him, with Wolves, West Ham and Nottingham Forest being namechecked as possible options.

Castellanos has three more years left on his current deal with Lazio, but the Rome outfit will sell him if an offer comes their way that is high enough to convince them.

Club Years Universidad de Chile 2017-2018 Torque (loan) 2017-2018 Torque 2018 New York City FC (loan) 2018 New York City FC 2019-2023 Girona (loan) 2022-2023 Lazio 2023- Taty Castellanos’ career history

Nottingham Forest will return to Europe next season after a long hiatus and they might benefit from Castellanos’ experience of playing in European competition.

The Tricky Trees might have the edge over Wolves and West Ham as Nuno’s side could lure Castellanos to the City Ground with the prospect of European football.

It is unclear how much Lazio will be looking to see put on the table for the striker in order to do business.

The Rome outfit are though looking at potential replacements for the Argentine and remain keen on Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis.