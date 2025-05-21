Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Preston North End have failed with a bid for Derby County target Cody Drameh, with the proposal rejected by Hull City, according to Sky Sports News.

The 23-year-old full-back broke through Leeds United’s academy and was rated very highly when he was a teenager.

Last summer, Hull City acquired him from Leeds for a nominal fee and had a mixed campaign with the Tigers.

He has plenty of transfer interest ahead of the summer transfer window and clubs from France and England are interested.

It was suggested earlier this month that Ligue 1 clubs Toulouse and Reims have shown interest in the former England youth international.

Derby County do want to sign Drameh, but have had an offer knocked back by Hull City, who will sell for the right price.

Now Preston have failed with a proposal, but both North End and Derby are tipped to go back in with new bids for the full-back.

Club Country Derby County England Preston North End England Toulouse France Reims France Clubs linked with Cody Drameh

At present, the bids that have come in for Drameh have been of a level that is lower than Hull are looking for.

Derby avoided relegation heroically under John Eustace this season and are looking to back him with a squad to have a comfortable upcoming campaign.

Drameh has close to making 100 Championship appearances and it remains to be seen if he will decide to make a move to either of the two sides.

The transfer window is right around the corner, and only time will tell if either the Rams or if the Lilywhites will make a significant offer for him.