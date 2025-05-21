Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday boss and Rangers linked Danny Rohl has not had any recent talks with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, but he remains in their thinking.

Rohl was appointed as Sheffield Wednesday boss in October 2023 and in his first season he successfully helped the Owls to avoid relegation from the Championship and, in the recently concluded campaign, guided them to a 12th place finish.

The German tactician’s management with the Owls has earned him admirers and a number of clubs have shown interest in him.

Rohl has been strongly linked with the manager’s job at Rangers, who are currently looking for a permanent successor to Philippe Clement.

It was suggested that Rangers were in talks with Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide Ancelotti for the job, but he decided to accompany his father for the Brazil international job.

Rohl is also sought after in his home country, with his former employers RB Leipzig interested in him, but the Owls boss is not their first choice.

Leipzig are favouring the appointment of Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner or Como’s Cesc Fabregas, but crucially, Rohl remains in their thinking as an alternative.

Manager Steven Gerrard Danny Rohl Russell Martin Davide Ancelotti Marco Rose Gary O’Neil Managers linked with Rangers

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, there have been no recent talks between Owls boss Rohl and Leipzig, but he remains on the mind of the German outfit as an alternative if they fail with their attempts for Glasner and Fabregas.

Rohl has a release clause in his Sheffield Wednesday contract and has two more years left on his deal.

Southampton showed interest in Rohl, but they moved on from him as they are closing in on Will Still’s appointment.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss has Premier League admirers as well in the form of Crystal Palace and Fulham and it is suggested that he is in no hurry to take a call regarding his future.

Rangers have also been linked with their former manager Steven Gerrard regarding a potential return to Ibrox.