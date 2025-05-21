Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

RB Leipzig have come up with a plan to convince Aston Villa target Cristhian Mosquera to choose them and are pushing to do the deal to secure him quickly as they are aware of the competition.

The Villa Park outfit are looking to ensure they finish a good season on a positive note by securing Champions League football for a second successive campaign.

They showed their application in this year’s Champions League, and securing a place in the next campaign will help them attract quality players.

Unai Emery is being linked with a host of potential additions and he has a player in La Liga he wants to sign.

Valencia’s academy graduate Mosquera is a defender the Villans are keen on, but he has other suitors as well.

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are closely following the Spain Under-23 international and it has been suggested that the club have been in constant contact with the player’s entourage.

According to German daily Bild, the Bundesliga outfit want to convince the player by showing how they have developed young centre-backs in the past to prove their track record.

Club Country Red Bull Salzburg Austria RB Leipzig Germany New York Red Bulls USA Red Bull Bragantino Brazil FC Liefering Austria RB Omiya Ardija Japan Paris FC France Leeds United England Clubs Red Bull involved with

They have had the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Mohamed Simakan and Josko Gvardiol on their books.

Leipzig are also aware that there is big interest in the defender and as such want to act very quickly to get a deal done.

Mosquera’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season and Valencia do not want to pass up the last opportunity to secure a transfer fee for him.

Aston Villa could see some change this summer, with goalkeeper Emi Martinez tipped to go if they do not get into the Champions League.