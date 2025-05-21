David Balogh/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition: Europa League (final)

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Ange Postecoglou has selected his Tottenham lineup vs Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao tonight.

The final represents Tottenham’s chance to finish the season on a high by not just claiming silverware but also securing a spot in next term’s Champions League (match preview here).

Whether that would keep Postecoglou in a job is unclear, but the Australian is nevertheless proud that he is becoming the first Australian/Greek to manage in a European final.

There is a real sense of opportunity at Tottenham with the chance to get their hands on a major trophy, but former Spurs star Christian Eriksen, now at Manchester United, has told them they can wait a little longer.

Tottenham will also take encouragement from the fact that they have beaten Manchester United on three occasions this season.

The most recent meeting, in February in the Premier League saw Tottenham run out 1-0 winners at home thanks to a goal from James Maddison.

Maddison though misses the Europa League final tonight due to injury.

Postecoglou goes with Guglielmo Vicario in goal in his Tottenham lineup vs Manchester United this evening, while in front of the Italian are a back four of Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, Tottenham have Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, while Pape Matar Sarr also starts. The attacking threat is led by Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Richarlison.

Postecoglou can shuffle his pack and make changes to his Tottenham lineup vs Manchester United by using his substitutes and they include Heung-Min Son and Mathys Tel.

Tottenham Lineup vs Manchester United

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Johnson, Richarlison, Solanke

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Danso, Son, Tel, Gray, Spence, Odobert, Davies, Scarlett, Moore, Ajayi