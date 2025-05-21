Pete Norton/Getty Images

One of Sunderland‘s stars will make a decision over his future in the week after the Championship playoff final, with the Black Cats due to face Sheffield United.

Regis Le Bris is hoping to guide Sunderland to the Premier League, which would boost their chances of keeping hold of the likes of Eliezer Mayenda, Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham.

The Black Cats signed young midfielder Bellingham from Birmingham City in the summer of 2023 and he has been a standout player for them this term.

The 19-year-old is the talk of the town with the summer transfer window approaching, as he has suitors in the top flight and outside of England as well.

Borussia Dortmund, who signed his brother Jude Bellingham in the past, have been working on securing his signature in the summer transfer window.

Another German outfit RB Leipzig are trying to utilise former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s good relationship with the Bellingham family to beat Dortmund to his signature.

Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Manchester United have also been linked with the midfielder.

According to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Bellingham wants to finalise where his future lies by the end of next week.

Player Age Dennis Cirkin 23 Jobe Bellingham 19 Chris Rigg 17 Dan Neil 23 Eliezer Mayenda 20 Sunderland’s top young talents

Sunderland are in the Championship playoff final and they are set to take on Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United on Saturday at Wembley.

Bellingham, who has featured 42 times for Sunderland this season so far, is currently focused on helping the Black Cats return to the Premier League by defeating the Blades.

It has been suggested that Dortmund sent out their executives alongside manager Nico Kovac to England last week to push the deal forward.

Dortmund being active to secure his signature shows their intent and how highly the German giants rate the teenager.

Bellingham has a contract with Sunderland which is set to expire in 2028 and a transfer fee in the region of €25m will need to be paid to the Black Cats to convince them to part ways with the talented youngster.