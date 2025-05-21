Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20.00 UK Time

Fans from around the world have started to bite their nails in anticipation of the first big European final of the season to take place in Bilbao tonight, with the Europa League final.

It will be somewhat of a match amongst the equals between two English giants Tottenham and Manchester United. ‘Equals’ because both teams have suffered from similar fates this season.

Manchester United currently sit 16th in the Premier League table while Tottenham are 17th with one match to play. Had the relegation picture not become clear already, things could have been even more ugly for the two.

As things stand right now, either of the two teams will have a chance to salvage something by winning not just the Europa League trophy but also securing an alternative route to the Champions League next season.

Champions League qualification will ensure more budget in the kitty for the respective managers and therefore there will be more at stake than the eyes can see.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has tried to seek a truce with the fans by saying that he always wins things in his second year in charge and nothing has changed. It can be the case in Spain but he still has reduced limited resources to operate with given injuries to some of his key players.

Three of Tottenham’s regular starters Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison will miss the match with injuries, forcing the manager’s hands even before he takes his team to the pitch.

Ruben Amorim, Postecoglou’s counterpart will also have issues to handle as Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt are out.

Recent Form (league)

Tottenham: LLDLL

Manchester United: LLLDL

Predicted Teams

Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United Vicario Onana Porro Mazraoui Romero Maguire Van de Ven Lindelof Udogie Dorgu Bissouma Casemiro Bentancur Fernandes Richarlison Amad Son Garnacho Johnson Mount Solanke Hojlund Predicted teams

Key Men

Tottenham Hotspur

In the absence of key players, the focus will have to fall on the old guard for Tottenham. Heung-min Son has hardly been his usual self this term but will need to show character to give his manager the slightest possible chance to save his job.

It will also be a chance for their attacking spearhead Dominic Solanke to write his name in the club’s history books with a goal in the final.

Manchester United

Manchester United have been guilty of conceding way too many goals under the Portuguese manager. Hence to fill that hole, the misfiring attackers will have to find more goals than what their Tottenham counterparts do.

The focus will definitely be on skipper Bruno Fernandes, who will manoeuvre his troops from his position in the midfield. His delivery from set-pieces can also turn out to be lethal.

Though Alejandro Garnacho has not been Amorim’s preferred man, the Portuguese could turn to him to save the day for the Red Devils.

He contributed towards the winning cause a year ago in the FA Cup final against Manchester City. His crosses from down the flanks and those cut-ins can be hard to defend against yet again tonight.

Result Competition Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United Premier League Tottenham 4-3 Manchester United EFL Cup Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Recent records suggest that Tottenham have caused nothing but heartbreak for the Old Trafford-based club. The last time Manchester United won a match against Tottenham was back in October 2022.

The record will definitely give the London-based side that psychological advantage against their Manchester-based opponents.

However, thing that should be taken into account is the Manchester United side’s experience of winning silverware. The players know how to win competitions and even if they have to dig deep they could do well to come out of it with flying colours.

For the neutrals, a high intensity tense game will certainly be on the cards in Bilbao under the lights.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester United

Where To Watch?

The match will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 1 channel in the UK. It will also be on Discovery+, where it can be viewed for free simply by registering.