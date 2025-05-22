Carl Recine/Getty Images

Aston Villa have denied preparing a €50m bid for La Liga winger Ferran Torres, who does not want to leave Barcelona this summer.

Villa struggled to meet PSR requirements last year and were forced to wheel and deal before the 30th June accounting deadline.

Douglas Luiz had to be sacrificed to Juventus, while Moussa Diaby was sold to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

The club still managed to strengthen and they are looking to do so once again this summer, though whether or not they finish in the top five is likely to affect their budget.

They have been linked with a potential raid on La Liga giants Barcelona, with a €50m deal for Torres mooted as being under preparation at Villa Park.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Aston Villa have denied preparing an offer to sign Torres.

Villa do feel the winger is an excellent player, but are not about to put in a large offer for his services.

Player Fee Amadou Onana £50m Ian Maatsen £37.5m Moussa Diaby £34.2m Emi Buendia £33m Pau Torres £31.5m Leon Bailey £30m Ollie Watkins £28m Aston Villa’s most expensive signings

They are also aware that Torres does not want to leave Barcelona as he is happy at the Catalan club.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick is also pleased with what Torres brings to his Blaugrana side.

Torres, 25, was on the books at Manchester City between 2020 and 2022, having joined the Cityzens from Valencia.

Barcelona took him back to La Liga and he has since won two Spanish titles with the club, including the Copa del Rey.

Torres finished as the top scorer in the Copa del Rey this season, playing a key role in Barcelona winning the competition.