Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has high-profile suitors ahead of the summer transfer window, and the chances of him leaving Villa Park ‘are high’.

The Villans are in the mix to finish in the Champions League spots in the Premier League, with one game left to go, after they have had a good season altogether.

Unai Emery’s side showed their character and heart in this season’s Champions League and are ready to go again next term.

The club would ideally want to hold on to their best-performing players, but some of them are already attracting transfer interest.

Aston Villa’s first-choice custodian, Martinez, is being linked with a possible move away as the likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are keen.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keeping a close eye on the World Cup-winning Argentine shot-stopper, though it has been suggested he has ruled out that option for now.

And according to journalist Uriel Lugt, the chance that Martinez will leave Aston Villa this coming summer ‘are high’.

Goalkeeper Age Emi Martinez 32 Robin Olsen 35 Oliwier Zych 20 Aston Villa first team goalkeepers

There have been no offers put on the table for him now, it is suggested, but there have been discussions held with his entourage.

Martinez has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world after he left Arsenal in 2020, ending his eight-year stay at the north London club.

The 32-year-old has made more than 200 senior appearances for the Villans and now he could head out of the door in the coming months in what would be a blow for Emery and need the club to enter the market for a new number 1.

Whether Aston Villa secure Champions League football for next season could be key in what happens next regarding the goalkeeper.

Martinez extended his contract last August and his current deal runs until the summer of 2029 at Villa Park.