Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Everton have ‘largely reached an agreement’ to sign former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez from Galatasaray, it has been claimed in Turkey.

David Moyes is well advanced with his planning for the summer transfer window and the club are keen to make a splash in their new stadium.

He has got the Toffees back on track and the new ownership of the club are expected to release cash to back the Scot in the market.

Ashley Young and Abdoulaye Doucoure are leaving the club and further players are sure to join them, ahead of new additions.

Adding a central defender is high on Moyes’ agenda, which has made Everton set their sights on the Turkish top flight.

According to Turkish outlet Transfer Merkezi, Everton have ‘largely reached an agreement’ to bring Sanchez back to the Premier League.

The Colombia centre-back has been at the Turkish giants for two years now, since he joined them from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

Player Jake O’Brien James Tarkowski Jarrad Branthwaite Michael Keane Mason Holgate Everton’s centre-back options

Galatasaray paid €9.5m to Spurs back in 2023 when he ended his six-season stint in north London, and has been an important individual at the Cimbom.

The Colombian has close to 150 Premier League appearances under his belt, and with his form back on track in Turkey, he could become a good option for Moyes.

Premier League experience means Everton could see him as less of a gamble than other options.

Sanchez’s contract at the Super Lig club does not expire until the summer of 2027 and it remains to be seen how soon Everton are able to secure his signature.

Everton are set for a new era at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and the former Tottenham defender could become the first player they sign in the approaching summer transfer window.