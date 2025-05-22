Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have a ticking clock on their purchase option to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich permanently, but would like to bring the price tag down if they do complete a deal.

Spurs currently sit in a lowly 17th in the Premier League table with 38 points, but they revived their rotten season on Wednesday night in Bilbao.

They beat fellow Premier League side Manchester United on Wednesday night in Spain to clinch the Europa League thanks to a Brennan Johnson goal.

Now the north Londoners have secured themselves a place in next year’s Champions League and are already plotting their transfer business in the upcoming transfer window.

Bayern Munich’s young Tel joined Spurs in the winter window and the Premier League club have a €50m option they can activate to buy the player.

A lot was dependent on the Europa League final and winning the competition will give Spurs extra financial muscle in the transfer market over the course of the summer.

Bayern Munich want to offload Tel to Tottenham and it has been suggested they are prepared to lower the price.

Substitute Replaced Djed Spence Destiny Udogie Heung-Min Son Richarlison Archie Gray Pape Matar Sarr Kevin Danso Brennan Johnson Tottenham substitutes used in Europa League final

The clock is ticking as, according to German magazine Kicker (via Fussball Transfers), Tottenham only have until the beginning of June to trigger the clause.

And Tottenham do want to try to lower the transfer fee they would pay to keep hold of Tel, which will likely require negotiations with Bayern Munich.

Tottenham beat off competition from both Arsenal and Manchester United to sign Tel in the winter transfer window and he is highly rated.

Tel was an unused substitute in the Europa League final against Manchester United, but he still picked up a medal, just months after joining Tottenham.

Staying at Spurs would also hand Tel the chance to play Champions League football next season.