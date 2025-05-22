Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

La Liga outfit Girona are willing to sign Tottenham Hotspur loan star Bryan Gil permanently, but only if Spurs are willing to lower their asking price for the Spanish winger.

Spurs paid a fee of around €25.6m to acquire the Spanish attacker from Sevilla back in 2020, taking a gamble on him as an up and coming talent.

However, he massively struggled to establish himself at the north London club given the need to adapt to the Premier League and kept picking up injuries during his time at the club.

Spurs have loaned him out to La Liga clubs multiple times, and currently, he is about to sign off on his current campaign at Girona.

Girona have a €15m option to purchase the Spurs man and, according to Spanish daily AS, they have had discussions about signing Gil permanently.

However, that does not mean they will trigger the €15m option as they feel the price is too high and the market around Gil has shifted anyway.

The fact that the winger is currently injured, an injury which curtailed his season, means the number of suitors for him has dwindled.

His performances at Girona attracted suitors for a permanent sale, but he is currently out with a ligament injury.

Loan to When Valencia 2022 Sevilla 2023 Girona 2024-2025 Bryan Gil’s loans while at Tottenham

If Tottenham are willing to lower their expectations on the price for Gil, Girona could still sign him.

Spurs have won the Europa League and they will likely look to collect as much money as they can by offloading fringe players for the summer window.

Gil’s contract is due to end at the end of the next term and Spurs may well not want to lose the opportunity to get some money for him.

Gil has played more than 2,200 minutes in all competitions this season and he is liked by the Spanish club.

Now it remains to be seen if Spurs will let Gil leave for a cut price to Girona, especially as chairman Daniel Levy is known as a tough negotiator.