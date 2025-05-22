Jaimi Joy/Getty Images

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a blow to their hopes of landing striker Tim Kleindienst as he is not planning to leave Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer.

The 29-year-old centre forward joined Gladbach from fellow German side Heidenheim last summer and he displayed red-hot form in front of opposition goal.

Kleindienst netted 16 goals while assisting nine times in the Bundesliga this season, establishing himself as a key part of the Gladbach side.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with the German forward drawing attention from several Premier League outfits.

Tottenham and Everton are among his suitors and it had been suggested that he had played his last game for Gladbach against Bayern Munich on 10th May, where he suffered an injury which ended his season early.

However, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Kleindienst has no interest in leaving Gladbach in the summer despite growing interest in the forward.

The German has communicated his desire to the Gladbach hierarchy, as he and his wife are both in agreement with the decision on his future and feel they owe the Foals a lot.

Everton strikers Tottenham strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin Dominic Solanke Beto Timo Werner Youssef Chermiti Richarlison Armando Broja (loan) Heung-Min Son Everton and Tottenham’s striker options

It had been suggested that Tottenham and Everton have been impressed with Kleindienst and they were ready to pay €35m to secure his signature.

Tottenham secured their place in the Champions League next season by defeating Manchester United on Wednesday and now they might have to look at other targets to strengthen their forward department for the next campaign.

Champions League qualification will boost Tottenham financially and they will be able to attract top talents in the summer; they could keep Mathys Tel but the clock is ticking on that.

Everton meanwhile are looking at big change up front amid the possible exit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Beto is a wanted man.

At the age of 29 though, Kleindienst would not have represented a long term option for either Everton or Tottenham.