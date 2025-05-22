Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers director of football Ross Wilson is wanted by League One side Huddersfield Town, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wilson oversaw a host of signings during his time at Ibrox, with the likes of Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Nicolas Raskin and Tom Lawrence all landing north of the border.

He departed Rangers amid much debate about the success rate of his signings in April 2023 and headed for Nottingham Forest in England.

With Forest now enjoying a superb season which could even see them finish in the top five, Wilson’s stock has been boosted in the process.

Now he has interest from Huddersfield Town, who are battling to get back into the Championship from League One.

Wilson is based near Huddersfield and it is suggested that the job could possibly tempt him.

Even so, it would be a big call to leave a high flying Nottingham Forest to drop into League One with the Terriers.

Player Calvin Bassey Ianis Hagi Florian Kamberi Leon Balogun Kemar Roofe Cedric Itten John Lundstram Amad Diallo Aaron Ramsey John Souttar Antonin Colak Tom Lawrence Ridvan Yilmaz Nicolas Raskin Notable Rangers’ signings made by Ross Wilson

Huddersfield Town finished just tenth in League One this season and well off the playoff spots in the division.

They are not just looking for a new director of football, as they club are also hunting a new manager to take charge.

Ruben Selles, who was recently sacked by Hull City, has been linked with the post and he has experience of managing in League One due to a stint with Reading.

Amid Wilson being in demand, Rangers have a new director of football they are trusting to get things right in the shape of former Everton man Kevin Thelwell.

Like Huddersfield, Rangers are also in the hunt for a new permanent manager to take charge at Ibrox, with Steven Gerrard in the reckoning for a comeback.