Liverpool target Sam Beukema has shrugged off transfer talk and insists he is happy playing his football at Bologna, where he feels at home.

Reds boss Arne Slot is expected to be in the market for another centre-back during the summer transfer window, with question marks over the long term future of Ibrahima Konate.

The Dutchman is an admirer of countryman Beukema, who is on the books at Bologna and has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

He is also of interest to Napoli, but Beukema is not pushing to move on from Bologna as he insists he is happy at the side.

Beukema stressed that he still has another two years left on his deal with the Rossoblu and is focused on the task at hand.

Asked about the speculation over his future, the Dutch defender told Sky Italia: “I still have two years left on my contract.

“I am happy that the fans show all this affection towards me.

Player Fee Darwin Nunez £85m Virgil van Dijk £75m Alisson £65m Dominik Szoboszlai £60m Naby Keita £52m Luis Diaz £50m Diogo Jota £45m Liverpool’s most expensive signings

“Bologna is like my second home after the one I have in Holland. I really like playing here.

“I just want to think about finishing the season well”, he added.

Beukema was snapped up by Bologna from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and, having played in the Eredivisie for two seasons, Liverpool boss Slot knows all about the 26-year-old.

Bologna splurged €10m to sign Beukema, who has not yet been capped by the Netherlands at international level.

Given he will have fewer than two years on his contract after this summer, now may be the moment of maximum value for Bologna to sell him.