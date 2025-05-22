Paul Harding/Getty Images

Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo is a very popular name at Serie A side Lazio, but they would need to make room for him before they can move.

The 28-year-old Dominican full-back started his career at La Liga outfit Real Betis and then he joined Barcelona, where he featured 41 times as well.

He was signed by the Elland Road outfit back in 2021 when they were a Premier League club, and this season they have won the Championship title to make a comeback to the top flight.

Firpo, though, may well not be part of Leeds United’s upcoming Premier League campaign, as he is set to leave the club if nothing changes.

His current contract is set to expire at the end of the next month and suitors around the world have shown interest in the Leeds man to sign him on a free transfer.

Now, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Italian top-flight side Lazio are big admirers of the former Barcelona star.

It has been suggested that Firpo is a popular option at Marco Baroni’s side because he will be available as a free agent.

Club Years Real Betis 2015-2019 Barcelona 2019-2021 Leeds United 2021- Junior Firpo’s career history

However, they have to make some financial adjustments before they can move for the Leeds United left-back.

They need to offload one of Nuno Tavares or Luca Pellegrini, who play as left-backs, before they can consider making a move for Firpo.

Firpo has 119 Leeds appearances under his belt and Leeds are looking to bring in a replacement if he goes.

They are though continuing talks with Firpo over a new contract.

Wolves full-back Hugo Bueno is a player they are keen on, but Eredivisie outfit Feyenoord feel that they could get him back for another season.

Firpo did not leave Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League, unlike a number of other foreign players on the books at Elland Road.