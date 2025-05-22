Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL striker Sam Parkin believes that Stockport County and Leyton Orient would have made for an excellent League One playoff final, despite Charlton Athletic making it through to the Wembley showpiece and not the Hatters.

In the final game of the 2024/25 season in League One, Charlton Athletic are set to face Leyton Orient for a place in the Championship next season.

The nature of the two semi-final fixtures involving the finalists were different, with one being a high-scoring one and the other being a one-goal affair.

Parkin felt that the Charlton versus Wycombe tie was one of the worst in recent history.

On the contrary, the other tie was a fiery one and had it been a Stockport County versus Leyton Orient final it might have been better, according to the 44-year-old.

“That was up there as one of the worst in recent memory [the League One playoff semi-final]”, Parkin said on What The EFL (20:15).

“Leyton Orient and Stockport served up something completely contrasting, I thought that was a really good tie; it would have been an excellent final, I think those two.

Result Year Bolton 0-2 Oxford United 2024 Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Barnsley 2023 Sunderland 2-0 Wycombe 2022 Blackpool 2-1 Lincoln City 2021 Recent Playoff finals

“Really going threatening across the two games, I think contrasting styles here to a degree.”

Charlton managed to build a good defensive record in the lead up to the final and Parkin believes that it will stand them in good stead against Leyton Orient.

But given how good Richie Wellens’ team have been in attack, they will have more goals in their armoury, the former EFL star feels.

“Charlton probably slightly better in defence towards the tail end of the season, Orient slightly more goals in their armoury.

“If you look at the front players right now, I think they have more ways to hurt the Addicks rather than the other way around.”

The last time Charlton were in the Championship was back in 2020 when they got relegated along with Wigan Athletic and Hull City.