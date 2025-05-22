Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen have Liverpool forward Harvey Elliott as an option their list ahead of the summer transfer window.

Elliott came through the youth set-ups of Fulham and QPR before the Reds snapped him up back in 2019.

The former England youth international was very highly rated as a teenager and has carved out a spot for himself in the Liverpool first team.

Except for one loan away to Blackburn Rovers in 2020, the Reds have kept Elliott around, and he has close to 150 Liverpool appearances under his belt.

He suffered a broken foot injury this season, which kept him out for a long period, and he continues to be regarded highly at Anfield.

The 22-year-old has only two Premier League starts to his name this season and is likely to want to up that number considerably if he stays at Liverpool into next season.

Given his lack of regular game time at Liverpool, Elliott has been linked with a potential move away from Anfield.

Club Years Fulham 2018-2019 Liverpool 2019- Blackburn Rovers (loan) 2020-2021 Harvey Elliott’s career history

He could potentially have an option in the Bundesliga as, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Elliott is on Bayer Leverkusen’s list.

Die Werkself are getting ready to bid farewell to their manager Xabi Alonso, while they will also need a rebuild of sorts on the pitch, with Jonathan Tah going and Florian Wirtz also tipped to depart.

Whether Elliott would be tempted by the idea of moving to Germany remains to be seen, as does whether Liverpool would be prepared to cash in on him.

The Reds will again hope to fight for trophies on multiple fronts next season and Arne Slot will want a deep squad to be able to draw upon.

Bayer Leverkusen finished as runners-up in the Bundesliga this season, with Bayern Munich reclaiming the title.