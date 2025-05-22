Getty Images

Italian side Parma could lower their asking price for Nottingham Forest target Ange-Yoan Bonny by negotiating added bonuses or agreeing to a resale clause.

Nottingham Forest are planning for Europe next season; however, they are yet to find out which European competition they will participate in.

Despite that, the Tricky Trees are tracking a number of players ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.

Signing a centre forward is high on Nottingham Forest’s list and they have been linked with several players, including Parma’s Bonny.

Bonny, however, has no shortage of suitors in the market, with several Premier League clubs showing interest in him.

In Italy, Serie A giants Inter Milan are among his admirers and they are plotting a move to add him to their forward department in the summer.

Bonny, who has nine goal contributions for Parma in the league and has two more years left on his contract, has a €20m price tag on his head.

Result Competition Parma 0-0 Napoli Serie A Empoli 2-1 Parma Serie A Parma 0-1 Como Serie A Parma’s last three results

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com though, Parma could lower Bonny’s price tag to €15m by negotiating added bonuses or having a clause in the deal which will secure them a percentage of the future sale of the attacker.

It is suggested that Inter Milan’s interest in Bonny is concrete and they might open discussions with Parma soon.

Nottingham Forest in the past have scouted the young striker and their Premier League rivals Chelsea are closely monitoring Bonny.

The 21-year-old joined Parma from French third division side Chateauroux in 2021 and has already featured in 116 games for them while scoring 15 times and assisting eleven goals.

Parma are in a relegation battle, as they are only two points off from the relegation zone with one game remaining and in the event of failing to secure their Serie A status could find themselves in a tricky situation while negotiating a deal for Bonny.