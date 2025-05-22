Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has put a ‘three per cent’ chance on the likelihood of the Reds signing a player they have been strongly linked with wanting to bring in.

Following winning the Premier League title during Arne Slot’s first season at the helm at Anfield, the club are preparing to bolster from a position of strength.

A new left-back and centre-back are on the agenda, along with reinforcing the final third options.

Liverpool have already all but wrapped up the capture of right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

They are keen on another BayArena raid in the shape of Florian Wirtz, who is hot property, with Manchester City and Real Madrid also keen.

A huge fee has been mooted for Wirtz, but that is not something that Hamann can see Liverpool doing and he rates the deal likelihood at just three per cent.

He said via FCBinside: “I can’t imagine the club paying more than £100m in transfer fees plus a salary of over €20m.

Player Fee Darwin Nunez £85m Virgil van Dijk £75m Alisson £65m Dominik Szoboszlai £60m Naby Keita £52m Luis Diaz £50m Diogo Jota £45m Liverpool’s most expensive signings

“I see the probability of Wirtz going to Liverpool at three per cent.”

Liverpool have shown a willingness to splash out big transfer fees if needed and did agree a £111m deal with Brighton for Moises Caicedo before he snubbed them for Chelsea.

That has so far not worked out well for Caicedo, who has not played in the Champions League and has seen Liverpool lift the Premier League title while the Blues are not assured of a top five spot yet.

Liverpool were then snubbed by Romeo Lavia and ended up turning to Wataru Endo.