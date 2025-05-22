Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

West Ham United are among a host of clubs having asked for information on Ivory Coast international Hamad Traore, who has enjoyed an impressive season with Auxerre in France.

The Ligue 1 side secured a loan move for the attacking midfielder with Bournemouth in the summer, without including any purchase clause in the deal with the Cherries.

He has since gone on to become a regular with Christophe Pelissier’s team and played 26 league games for them, scoring ten goals.

With the curtains having been drawn over the Ligue 1 season, Traore is set to return to his parent club in England.

Bournemouth are not against the idea of cashing in on him and want a fee of around €20m.

There are multiple clubs that are interested in signing Traore when the window opens.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Premier League side West Ham, French club Nice and Serie A outfits Bologna and Fiorentina have all asked for information on Traore.

Country Header 2 Italy France England Countries Hamad Traore has played in

A busy summer is expected at West Ham after a disappointing season which has seen them struggle at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Having scored just 43 goals throughout the season, Graham Potter is almost certain to look for more goalscoring options in the market, with the loan capture of Evan Ferguson not having made much difference.

West Ham could finish as high as 14th in the Premier League table if they can win their last game of the season, away at relegated Ipswich Town.

The Hammers did score goals against the Tractor Boys in the earlier meeting this season as they thrashed them 4-1 at the London Stadium.

Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta provided the goals for West Ham on the day.