Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa have ‘approached’ a goalkeeper they want as the ‘designated replacement’ for Emi Martinez, in the event the Argentine shot-stopper leaves Villa Park this summer.

The Villans are experiencing a fine season as they impressed under Unai Emery in this year’s Champions League campaign.

They are aiming to finish in the Champions League places for the upcoming term as well and the final day Premier League game against Manchester United will be decisive.

The summer transfer window is due to open next month and the Birmingham-based club are plotting their transfer business ahead of that.

Aston Villa’s superstar custodian, Martinez, has been linked with a possible move away from the club, and his chances of leaving Villa Park this summer have been rated as high, with securing Champions League football dubbed key to keeping him.

The club do not want to be left without enough options between the sticks and they have now identified Lille’s Lucas Chevalier as someone they want.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Emery’s side have even ‘approached’ Lille’s first-choice goalkeeper Chevalier and consider him to be the ‘designated replacement’ if Martinez goes.

Goalkeeper Age Emi Martinez 32 Robin Olsen 35 Oliwier Zych 20 Aston Villa’s first team goalkeeping options

Martinez has substantial interest from a number of clubs across Europe, though he has ruled out the idea of heading to Saudi Arabia now.

Chevalier also has multiple high-profile suitors this summer and Aston Villa will likely not have an easy time trying to sign him.

The Villa Park outfit will expect to have a clear decision from Martinez, so that they can make their move for their desired target as soon as possible.

Chevalier has 127 Lille appearances under his belt and his current contract at the club is valid until the summer of 2027.