Aston Villa are watching developments regarding a player that Leeds United have made a number one priority, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Villa had to make sure they stayed on the right side of PSR rules last summer and may again have to be careful in what they do now as the 30th June accounting deadline approaches.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez is being strongly linked with an exit from Villa Park, which would bring in a chunk of cash for the club.

Unai Emery will want to bolster his options ahead of next season, especially if there is another campaign of Champions League football on the agenda.

Aston Villa have already spotted one potential signing in the shape of Southampton‘s Matheus Fernandes and they are watching what happens with him.

Fernandes is not without admirers as Leeds United have made him a number one transfer priority and would like to move for him quickly.

There is further interest from Crystal Palace in Fernandes, who is valued at £30m by Southampton.

Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2021-2024 Estoril (loan) 2023-2024 Southampton 2024- Matheus Fernandes’ career history

Saints are expected to see substantial exits over the course of the summer transfer window due to relegation from the Premier League.

Promising talent Tyler Dibling has suitors, while Paul Onuachu is still popular in Turkey off the back of his loan spell at Trabzonspor.

Defender Armel Bella-Kotchap could be in line for a return to his native Germany, while fellow defender Jan Bednarek has a relegation release clause.

Full-back Kyle Walker-Peters is approaching the end of his contract and will not be short of options.