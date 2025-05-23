Pau Barrena/Getty Images

Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has dismissed claims that Liverpool will have to pay €150m to get Florian Wirtz and has revealed the price he has been told the Reds will shell out.

Wirtz, on the books at Bayer Leverkusen, has been linked with both Manchester City and Real Madrid, but it was Bayern Munich who were confident of a deal.

That has all changed though as Wirtz has told Bayern Munich that he is not going to the Allianz Arena and wants to join Liverpool.

Leverkusen have been looking for €150m in order to sell the attacking midfielder, but Fjortoft says Liverpool will not pay that much.

He claims the €150m price tag was just for Bayern Munich, as Leverkusen want to sell Wirtz to a non-German club.

The former Bundesliga striker revealed that he has been told Liverpool will pay between €125m and €130m to sign Wirtz.

“Re: Florian Wirtz”, Fjortoft wrote on X, “Leverkusen have said they want €150M.

Team Points 1st. Bayern Munich 82 2nd. Bayer Leverkusen 69 3rd. Eintracht Frankfurt 60 4th. Borussia Dortmund 57 5th. Freiburg 55 6th. Mainz 52 7th. RB Leipzig 51 Bundesliga top seven

“That price was a signal straight to Bayern. Leverkusen want to sell abroad.

“Been told that Liverpool will get the player for around €125 – 130M.”

At even the lower end of that estimate, at €125m, Wirtz would comfortably become Liverpool’s club record signing.

That record is currently held by Darwin Nunez, who has struggled to live up to expectations since his big money move from Benfica.

Liverpool are already set to pay Leverkusen €35m this summer as they are signing Jeremie Frimpong from the Bundesliga club by triggering his release clause.

They have also been tipped to sign a left-back, another centre-back and potentially a striker.