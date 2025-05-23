Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Abdoulaye Doucoure, who is set to leave Everton when his contract expires at the end of June, is in verbal talks with Saudi Arabian club Neom.

The France-born Mali international started his career at Ligue 1 side Rennes, where he spent four years before making the move to England.

He joined Watford, where he made his name, before the Toffees paid a hefty £20m to acquire the midfielder back in 2020.

Doucoure has been an ever-present figure at the Merseyside club, but he is set to leave the Toffees at the end of this campaign.

Everton boss David Moyes revealed that he was offered the chance to stay at the club, but he had a better offer from elsewhere.

And now, according to journalist Ahmed Ragab, Saudi Arabian club Neom are in the opening stages of talks with the Toffees midfielder and they are trying to reach an agreement with the 32-year-old

It was revealed earlier this month that Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab came up with an offer for the 32-year-old.

Level Years France U17s 2009-2010 France U18s 2010 France U19s 2011-2012 France U20s 2012-2013 France U21s 2014 Mali 2022 Abdoulaye Doucoure at international level

It was suggested that Doucoure was expecting more than the £3m yearly salary Al-Shabab offered him.

He has 165 Everton appearances and will not be part of the Toffees’ new regime when the club move into the new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The 32-year-old will be looking to sign off his Everton stint with a win, when Moyes’ men face Newcastle United this Sunday.

Then all eyes will be on where he next heads to play his football as Everton look to make sure they can fill the gap created by his exit.