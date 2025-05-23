Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Serie A side Lazio have no intention of cashing in on Mattia Zaccagni, amid interest from Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.

The Tricky Trees are having an excellent season under Nuno, as they have qualified for Europe, and on the final day they have the chance to make it to the dreamland of the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest have overperformed expectations by some distance and in the summer transfer window, they will be able to attract quality players with European football.

Even though the Tricky Trees have a plethora of quality attacking options to choose from, some of their best-performing players have attracted transfer interest.

Skipper Morgan Gibbs-White has attracted high-profile interest with his performances and Evangelos Marinakis is already plotting his side’s summer transfer business.

And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), the City Ground outfit are interested in Lazio’s 29-year-old Zaccagni.

However, the Serie A outfit have no intention of letting him go and he is one of the players they are definitively planning for next season with.

Club Years Bellaria Igea 2012-2014 Hellas Verona (loan) 2013-2014 Hellas Verona 2014-2022 Venezia (loan) 2014-2015 Cittadella (loan) 2016 Lazio (loan) 2021-2022 Lazio 2022- Mattia Zaccagni’s career history

Zaccagni is one of Marco Baroni’s most important players on the pitch due to his leadership and qualities as a player.

The Italy international has been at Lazio since 2022 and has made more than 150 appearances for them; he also captains Lazio.

The 29-year-old has 19 goal contributions in 45 games this term for Lazio, playing as a left-sided wider attacker.

Lazio are prepared to consider offers for other players, but they consider Zaccagni to be someone who is unavailable and who will most certainly stay put.