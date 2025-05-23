Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen’s swoop for Tottenham Hotspur target Axel Tape could be set to fall through as Paris Saint-Germain have changed their perspective regarding him.

Spurs have had a fantastic moment before they end their terrible Premier League campaign, as they have won the Europa League.

They could well finish the campaign just one place above the relegation zone, but they will be playing next season’s Champions League.

Daniel Levy is already plotting what they want to do in the summer window and a host of players have been linked with the club.

The likes of Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Mikey Moore saw plenty of game time this season and Ange Postecoglou is not afraid to trust young players.

France Under-18 international Tape, who plays for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, is a player Spurs are keen on, but it had looked as it he was heading to Bayer Leverkusen.

However, that may well now not be the case, according to German outlet Fussball.News, despite having an agreement on personal terms with the Bundesliga runners-up.

Player Age Archie Gray 19 Mikey Moore 17 Lucas Bergvall 19 Teenagers in Tottenham’s first team squad

A move to Bayer Leverkusen could fall through as the perspective at Paris Saint-Germain regarding Tape has changed.

Tape has played a full 90 minutes two times in Ligue 1 and PSG boss Luis Enrique has noticed the young defender’s qualities.

Now the French champions are increasingly looking like they want to keep Tape at the Parc des Princes.

That would also scupper any Spurs hopes of landing him in the event he does not join Bayer Leverkusen.

His current deal will end this summer and it remains to be seen if he will be given a new contract to show his steel in the French capital in the future.

Chelsea have also been linked with Tape.