Pau Barrena/Getty Images

Liverpool are in line for a massive coup by capturing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen as the attacker has now told Bayern Munich that he is Anfield bound.

There is a huge buzz around the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who is expected to move on from Leverkusen this summer for a fee of close to €150m.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City have been hugely keen on landing Wirtz, while Real Madrid have also been mooted as an option.

Liverpool are keen and in the mix too, but Reds legend Didi Hamann recently rated their chances of landing Wirtz at just three per cent.

Now though the tables have been turned as, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Wirtz is in fact Liverpool bound.

🚨🔴🦅 EXCL. Florian Wirtz one step away from Liverpool Football Club! While the German midfielder had previously informed Manchester City that he had chosen Bayern Munich… he and his entourage have just confirmed to #FCBayern and board members that he will be joining #LFC!… pic.twitter.com/X6ERjR49TF — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) May 23, 2025

Wirtz has told Bayern Munich that he will be joining Liverpool, with the player personally informing the Bavarian giants about his decision to head for Anfield rather than the Allianz Arena.

Liverpool ‘will now finalise’ the capture of the Leverkusen man and it is suggested the fee will be around the €150m mark.

Player Fee Darwin Nunez £85m Virgil van Dijk £75m Alisson £65m Dominik Szoboszlai £60m Naby Keita £52m Luis Diaz £50m Diogo Jota £45m Liverpool’s most expensive signings

That will represent a huge outlay from Liverpool and a massive statement of intent about their desire to remain the dominant force in English football.

The Reds will lift the Premier League trophy high this weekend as they finish off the season by hosting Crystal Palace at Anfield.

Wirtz’s capture would also smash the record transfer fee paid by Liverpool for a player, which is currently held by Darwin Nunez.

It is unclear how that affects Liverpool’s recruitment in other positions, with left-back, centre-back and potentially a striker all on their list, as the outlay for Wirtz will be substantial.

They are close to snapping up Jeremie Frimpong, also from Bayer Leverkusen, and he will slot in as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement at right-back.