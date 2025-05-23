Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Galatasaray have set an asking price for their forward Baris Alper Yilmaz, who is on West Ham United and Aston Villa’s radar.

Unai Emery is looking to increase his options in the final third over the course of the summer window after notably cashing in on Jhon Duran, while it remains uncertain whether Marcus Rashford will stay.

Graham Potter will also want to bring his desired players in, with scoring goals an issue for West Ham amid their struggles near the bottom of the Premier League standings.

The likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Guilherme and Crysencio Summerville contributed very little all season, as the Hammers sit as low as 15th in the Premier League table.

Both clubs have started plotting the business they want to do in the summer window and bringing a quality wide attacker looks to be on West Ham and Aston Villa’s agenda.

Galatasaray star Yilmaz has emerged as a top option, with Aston Villa monitoring him closely and West Ham suggested to even be at the stage where they are making efforts to put a deal in place.

Now the price that interested clubs will have to pay to sign Yilmaz has become clear as, according to Turkish daily Sabah (via Asist Analiz), Galatasaray want €30m.

Aston Villa and West Ham are not the only English suitors for Yilmaz, as Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are also keen.

The Turkey international can play anywhere across the frontline and this season he has 20 direct goal contributions in 48 all competition appearances.

His performances this season at the Super Lig champions have made sure that he is a hot transfer topic heading into the summer window.

The transfer window is due to open next month and it remains to be seen if a bidding war will start for the Galatasaray forward.