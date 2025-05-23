James Fearn/Getty Images

Former EFL star Sam Parkin believes that Leyton Orient have in-form players who can hurt Charlton Athletic in the League One playoff final, which something that Wycombe Wanderers lacked.

After seeing off Wycombe in the semi-final of the League One playoffs, Charlton are scheduled to face Leyton Orient in the final at Wembley on Sunday.

Richie Wellens’ team have strikers who are in form and have scored four goals between them in their last three matches.

However, Charlton have had to put faith in their sole striker Matty Godden, whose only goal was enough to secure a win for the Addicks against Wycombe in the two-legged semi-final.

Picking Wycombe’s misfiring strikers as the cause of their trouble against Charlton, Parkin insisted that it will not be the case when the Addicks meet Leyton Orient.

“I think Leyton Orient have the players in form to hurt Charlton”, Parkin told the Championship Check-In Show (1:33).

“I don’t think Wycombe’s set-up enabled their front players to be able to do so.

Player Age Dan Agyei 27 Charlie Kelman 23 Jamie Donley 20 Sonny Perkins 21 Ollie O’Neill 22 Leyton Orient’s attacking options

“I really like [Richard] Kone, my goodness me, his form has fallen off the cliff the back end of the season. [Daniel] Udoh as well, I have really liked throughout this campaign.

“They didn’t show their best, whether that was partly because of the set-up and partly because of a lack of confidence, probably a combination of both.

“I don’t think Orient have that concern coming into the game.

“Dan Agyei, [Charlie] Kelman, [Jamie] Donley, [Ollie] O’Neill got the goal in the second leg.

“They have got goals.

“They have ended the season in fine fettle in that regard.”

It has been quite a recovery for Nathan Jones’ Charlton Athletic side, who were not even in the top ten when 2025 started.

It would therefore be quite a statement if they manage to beat Leyton Orient to become the third team to be promoted to the Championship.