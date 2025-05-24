Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Aston Villa have renewed their interest in Manchester United-linked Sporting Lisbon forward Pedro Goncalves amid interest from German side Bayer Leverkusen.

The Villans are preparing for another European campaign next season; however, which competition they will participate in is yet to be decided heading into the final day of the Premier League season.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wants to add more firepower and quality to his forward line and they have a winger on their agenda for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalves is someone Aston Villa have shown interest in in the past and he has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Goncalves, who is a former disciple of current Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, has featured in 197 games for the Portuguese side with 82 goals and 57 assists to boast of.

German giants Bayer Leverkusen are also among his admirers and in 2023 they tried to sign the 26-year-old from Sporting Lisbon with a €30m bid, but a move failed to materialise.

Leverkusen have retained their interest in Goncalves and according to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Villa have also renewed their interest in the winger.

Team Points 1st. Sporting Lisbon 82 2nd. Benfica 80 3rd. FC Porto 71 4th. Braga 66 Portuguese Primeira Liga top four

Goncalves’ current deal with Sporting Lisbon is set to expire in 2027 and he has a release clause in his contract, due to which his suitors will need to pay €80m to the Portuguese outfit to take him away.

Sporting Lisbon have no interest in letting the Manchester United and Aston Villa target leave in the summer and they are trying to renew his contract.

Manchester United will not be in Europe, due to which they could be at a disadvantage in the chase for Goncalves.

Now it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will be able strike a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign Goncalves in the upcoming window.