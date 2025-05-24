Birmingham City face a wait to see if they can keep hold of two players they have had on loan this season, according to Birmingham Live.

Blues have just closed the door on a campaign which saw them smash the EFL points record under boss Chris Davies, securing a return to the Championship in some style.

Birmingham have had two players from Rangers at the club on loan in the shape of Kieran Dowell and Ben Davies.

Dowell was deemed surplus to requirements by former Rangers boss Philippe Clement, who sanctioned his loan departure south of the border.

Davies and Dowell both have been excellent for Birmingham City and they helped Chris Davies’ side earn promotion to the Championship.

Chris Davies has been clear about his admiration for both players and Blues are expected to want to keep them.

The Rangers duo are set to return to Ibrox following the expiry of their loan spell with Birmingham and Blues will have to find a deal with Rangers to bring them back.

However, it has been claimed that Rangers will only be able to provide clarity over Davies and Dowell’s future when a new manager arrives at Ibrox.

Player On loan from Ben Davies Rangers Alfons Sampsted FC Twente Kieran Dowell Rangers Birmingham City’s loan stars

Rangers are currently manager-less after interim manager Barry Ferguson and his coaching staff left the club following their final game of the season against Hibernian last weekend.

The Gers have been linked with several candidates and sporting director Kevin Thelwell, Rangers CEO Patrick Stewart and 49ers’ technical director Gretar Steinsson are leading the search for a new manager.

It has been suggested that at the moment there is no preferred candidate, which means decisions regarding Dowell and Davies’ future will remain unanswered for now.

Former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been linked with a return to Ibrox and Sheffield Wednesday boss Danyy Rohl is also a prospective candidate.

Birmingham will keep an eye on Rangers’ managerial situation and they will hope that the Gers will soon be able to come to a decision over the future of the Ibrox duo.