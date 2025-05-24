Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight attacker Tam McManus has labelled Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic substitutions in the Scottish Cup final defeat to Aberdeen ‘bizarre’.

Celtic started as red hot favourites to claim yet another domestic trophy in the shape of the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen’s form since a superb start of the campaign has nosedived and they finished just fifth in the Scottish Premiership table.

Two own goals though, one from Alfie Dorrington for Celtic and then one from Kasper Schmeichel for Aberdeen, made sure that it ended 1-1 in normal time at Hampden Park.

Both teams could not be split in the extra half an hour and the Scottish Cup final went to penalties.

Shot-stopper Dimitar Mitov stepped up for Aberdeen in the penalty shoot-out and saved penalties from Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnston.

It ended 4-3 on penalties for the Dons, who lifted the Scottish Cup to end the season on a high note.

Player Off Player On Arne Engels Luke McCowan Nicolas Kuhn James Forrest Adam Idah Yang Hyun-Jun James Forrest Jonny Kenny Paulo Bernardo Jeffrey Schlupp Celtic’s substitutions

Former Hibernian attacker McManus believes Celtic were poor in the game and Aberdeen deserved their victory.

He thinks that Rodgers’ substitutions in the game were bizarre; the Celtic boss made changes in normal time with Yang Hyun-Jun, James Forrest and Luke McCowan replacing Nicolas Kuhn, Adam Idah and Arne Engels in the 65th minute.

GRAEME SHINNIE WINS THE SCOTTISH CUP ON HIS 300TH APPEARANCE FOR THE DONS!!! pic.twitter.com/1HFIyPMMyz — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 24, 2025

Jeffrey Schlupp and Jonny Kenny came on in extra time.

“Well deserved Aberdeen. Solid and stayed in the game”, McManus wrote on X.

“Celtic were abysmal and Brendan Rodgers’ subs bizarre.”

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will surely now be safe from the axe over the summer and will look to further shape the squad to his liking for next term.

The Dons will also have European football to look forward to, while Celtic are themselves tipped to strengthen in the summer transfer window.