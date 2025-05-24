Getty Images

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has revealed that CEO Max Eberl has told him that Florian Wirtz is leaning towards a move to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old Germany international is a player in demand ahead of the summer transfer window, drawing attention from top European outfit Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich were confident of landing the signature of the Bayer Leverkusen star, but Liverpool are giving them strong competition.

It has been suggested in recent days that the tide has shifted towards Liverpool and Wirtz has informed Bayern Munich of his willingness to join the Reds.

Now the Bavarian outfit’s president Hainer admitted that Bayern Munich CEO Eberl has informed him that Wirtz is leaning towards joining the Merseyside outfit

“Max Eberl informed me that Florian Wirtz is probably leaning toward Liverpool”, Hainer told German daily Abendzeitung.

“I can’t say how things will continue with Leverkusen.”

Team Points 1st. Bayern Munich 82 2nd. Bayer Leverkusen 69 3rd. Eintracht Frankfurt 60 4th. Borussia Dortmund 57 5th. Freiburg 55 6th. Mainz 52 7th. RB Leipzig 51 Bundesliga top seven

Liverpool have been active in the market following their Premier League title win and an attacking midfielder is on their agenda.

Wirtz, who made 31 goal contributions in all competitions for Leverkusen in the recently concluded season, is someone that Arne Slot feels can help improve his midfield.

Former Bundesliga star Jan Aage Fjortoft revealed this week that Liverpool will have to pay a fee in the region of €125m-€130m to Leverkusen to secure Wirtz’s signature.

Wirtz is not the only Bayer Leverkusen player Liverpool are interested in as they are set to sign Jeremie Frimpong by triggering his €35m released clause in the summer.

Wirtz and Frimpong played a key role in Leverkusen’s 2023/24 season by helping them to win the Bundesliga title, dethroning Bayern Munich, and the German up.