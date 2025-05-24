Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Crystal Palace could be at risk of losing one of their key players to a European giant this summer as the knock-on effect of Liverpool potentially winning the race for Florian Wirtz shapes up.

Oliver Glasner led Crystal Palace to a famous FA Cup win this season and as such the Eagles will have Europa League football on the agenda next term.

Losing his key men is something that Glasner will be desperate to avoid and the Austrian will want to take things in the other way by strengthening.

However, Liverpool emerging as Wirtz’s most likely destination could have an unwelcome effect on Palace.

Bayern Munich had thought they would be able to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and are now scurrying around and making alternative plans.

They have a list of options and, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is on it.

Bayern Munich did business with the Eagles last summer when they signed Michael Olise and may well fancy coming back for more.

Player Goals Harry Kane 26 Michael Olise 12 Jamal Musiala 12 Leroy Sane 11 Bayern Munich’s top Bundesliga goalscorers this season

Losing Eze would be a massive blow for Crystal Palace and it is unclear what level of fee Bayern Munich would need to pay the Eagles.

The attacking midfielder scored four goals in five games in Crystal Palace’s successful FA Cup run this season, including the winner over Manchester City in the final.

In the Premier League, Eze has 16 goal contributions in 33 outings for the Eagles.

Bayern Munich have other players on their list as alternatives to Wirtz, with AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma being eyed.

There is also the chance they could reallocate some of the budget to keeping Leroy Sane.