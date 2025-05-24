David Rogers/Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on Brighton attacker Joao Pedro, but the player is ‘keen to talk’ to Chelsea, according to journalist Rob Dorsett.

Brighton signed the 23-year-old centre forward from Watford in the summer of 2023 and in his first season he scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Seagulls.

Pedro is having another great season with 16 goal contributions in his 27 Premier League games so far, finding the back of the net against big names in the form of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, he is a player in demand in the Premier League with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea keen on signing him.

Liverpool have won the league title this season, but Arne Slot does not want the Reds to rest on their laurels and they have started to make moves in the market to prepare for next season.

A centre forward is on Liverpool’s agenda and they are in competition with their arch rivals Manchester United for Pedro.

Pedro has three more years left on his contract and Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea, who are notorious for picking up talented players in the transfer window, are showing their keenness to sign him.

Games Goals Assists Premier League 27 10 FA Cup 3 – EFL Cup – – Joao Pedro this season

It has been claimed that Pedro is keen to talk to Chelsea regarding a possible move to Stamford Bridge if they manage to come to an agreement with Brighton.

Brighton want a fee in the north of £50m and they have yet to receive any bids for the Liverpool and Manchester United target, but Pedro has been tipped to leave.

The Red Devils have failed to secure a place in Europe next season and their domestic season has been a mess, with them currently sitting in 16th position.

With an exodus expected during the summer transfer window, Ruben Amorim is planning a rebuild and he wants Pedro to be part of it.

Now it remains to be seen in this three-way battle between Liverpool, Chelsea and the Red Devils who will be able to come out securing Pedro’s signature.