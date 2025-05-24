Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Manchester United target Dan Ndoye has refused to guarantee that he will still be at Bologna next season.

Ndoye helped the Rossoblu to finish the season with a 3-1 loss at home against Genoa in Serie A, a result which does not affect their fate next season as they have qualified for the Europa League by virtue of winning the Coppa Italia.

Whether the winger will be around to help Bologna in the Europa League is an open question as he is wanted by both Juventus and Manchester United.

Ndoye is rated at around €40m by Bologna and that sum could well be within reach for both interested clubs.

The winger was given the perfect opportunity to commit his future to Bologna after the Genoa game, but would not do so and insists that anything can happen in football.

Ndoye has now quickly switched his focus to international duty with the Switzerland team.

Asked if he will stay at Bologna, Ndoye said to DAZN: “You never know in football, but I’m happy to be here.

Level Years Switzerland U18s 2017 Switzerland U19s 2018 Switzerland U21s 2019-2023 Switzerland 2022- Dan Ndoye for Switzerland

“Now there’s the national team and then we’ll see.”

Bologna scooped up the winger from Swiss giants Basel in the summer of 2023 and he has won plaudits for his performances at the club, which have now put him potentially in line for a big move this coming summer.

Manchester United did business with Bologna last summer when they signed Joshua Zirkzee from the Rossoblu.

Zirkzee has struggled to make a big impression at Old Trafford and was even linked with a return to Serie A in the winter transfer window earlier this year; he ended up staying put.