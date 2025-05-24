Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Incoming Southampton boss Will Still was at the Championship playoff final to watch Sunderland beat Sheffield United at Wembley.

Sunderland, a job that Still was linked with, are now a Premier League side after they edged out Sheffield United 2-1 in the showpiece event.

It was Brighton bound Tommy Watson who was the hero on the day as he popped up with a superb injury time strike for the Black Cats.

Watching on from the stands, according to journalist Alex Crook, was Still.

The manager is set to take over at Southampton, who will be playing in the Championship next season after relegation from the Premier League.

Still will be looking to do what Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has done in his first season in charge and win promotion up to the Premier League.

Southampton worked their way through two permanent managers this season with Russell Martin and Ivan Juric both shown the door during the campaign.

Team Promotion method Burnley Automatic Leeds United Automatic Sunderland Playoff winners Promoted to the Premier League

Now they have turned to Still, who has not managed in English football before.

Still, 32, never had a career in senior professional football and became a video analyst in 2014 at Belgian side Sint-Truiden.

He has held managerial roles at Belgian side Lierse and Beerschot, as well as French clubs Reims and Lens.

Southampton have worked their way through a number of managers since they decided to part ways with Ralph Hasenhuttl after a four-year spell.

Nathan Jones was handed the job, but then sacked, and Russell Martin followed.

Martin was replaced by Ivan Juric, while Ruben Selles and Simon Rusk have held interim roles at St Mary’s.