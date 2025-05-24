Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Former striker Darren Bent thinks one Sheffield United player should hang his head in shame due to the mistake he made which allowed Sunderland to score the winner in the Championship playoff final.

With Eliezer Mayenda cancelling out Sheffield United’s first half goal with his strike 14 minutes from time, it appeared the final at Wembley was poised for extra time.

However, deep into stoppage time, Sunderland winger Tommy Watson collected the ball and placed a superb shot past Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper to make it 2-1 to the Black Cats.

The ball was given away by Kieffer Moore and Watson, who will sign for Brighton when the transfer window opens, was ruthless with his finish, firing Sunderland back up to the Premier League.

For Bent, the finger has to be squarely pointed at Sheffield United star Moore for giving the ball away in a crucial area.

“What a finish from Tom Watson”, Bent said on talkSPORT (24th May 17:01).

“Kieffer Moore has got to hang his head in shame there. One of the most experienced players on the pitch gives the ball away in the complete wrong area.”

Player Minute of goal Tyrese Campbell 25th Eliezer Mayenda 76th Tommy Watson 95th Goalscorers in the playoff final

Bent lauded Watson for the composure he showed on one of the biggest stages of all to deliver and hand Sunderland promotion to the Premier League.

“Once it falls to Tom Watson, it’s the composure again. He’s what, fully 20 yards out? He doesn’t just smash it, he just works on his technique and rolls it past the goalkeeper in that far corner from the edge of the box.

I’VE NEVER SEEN SCENES LIKE IT pic.twitter.com/zLXgNZV78C — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) May 24, 2025

“It’s such a composed finish. It’s incredible for Tom Watson.

“Kieffer Moore, when he looks back at it, he just gives the ball away in the wrong area.”

Sunderland now have to prepare for life in the Premier League, with Regis Le Bris having a sensational impact in his first season in charge.

One instant impact of the playoff final win will be Sunderland signing loan star Enzo Le Fee from Roma on a permanent basis.

Le Bris is sure to want many more to follow over the coming weeks and months as Sunderland try to survive.