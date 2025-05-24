Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Southampton have been lowering their asking price for a player during negotiations with an interested club.

Saints have a host of players who could leave the club following relegation, including Jan Bednarek, Tyler Dibling, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu once again has interest from Turkey were a number of sides are keen to take him off Southampton’s hands.

The striker excelled during a prior loan at Trabzonspor and they are amongst the clubs keen to capture him from Southampton this summer.

Last year in talks with Trabzonspor, Saints wanted an immediate permanent transfer and they slapped a double-figure price tag on the Nigerian international’s head.

Due to Southampton’s high asking price, a move failed to materialise, Onuachu remained at the club and has made only eleven starts in the Premier League, most of them coming after Russell Martin’s departure.

Now Trabzonspor have been holding fresh discussions with Southampton in a bid to put a deal in place.

Both clubs are in contact and during the negotiations, Southampton have started to reduce the price they want for Onuachu, according to Turkish magazine Fanatik.

Result Competition Bodrum 1-1 Trabzonspor Super Lig Trabzonspor 0-3 Galatasaray Turkish Cup Trabzonspor 0-2 Galatasaray Super Lig Trabzonspor’s last three results

It is suggested that Onuachu now has his heart set on departing Southampton during the approaching summer transfer window.

Onuachu is also set to enter the final year of his contract with Southampton and they might lose him on a free transfer if they do not cash in this summer.

Southampton have been relegated to Championship and they are likely to see a host of players leaving St Mary’s in the upcoming months.

Onuachu, during his time at Trabzonspor, scored 17 goals while registering four assists in 25 games in all competitions.

The Nigerian international has netted four times in the Premier League for Southampton this season and the Saints will try to squeeze out as much as possible from Trabzonspor during the negotiations.