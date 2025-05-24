Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Richard Keys thinks Sheffield United were on the end of a bad decision in the Championship playoff final and but for it would have beaten Sunderland at Wembley.

Sunderland ran out 2-1 winners in the Wembley showpiece, with Tommy Watson scoring with a superb strike deep into injury time to hand the Black Cats promotion to the Premier League.

He took advantage of a mistake by Kieffer Moore, which was harshly criticised by former striker Darren Bent.

There was some controversy though as Sheffield United had a goal ruled out following a VAR check.

Sheffield United were winning 1-0 at the time, as Harrison Burrows struck to seemingly make it 2-0, before the goal was chalked off due to offside.

VAR said that the Sunderland goalkeeper’s view of the ball was obstructed by Vinicius Souza, who was in an offside position.

Keys believes that Sheffield United should not have seen the goal ruled out and at 2-0, he expects the Blades would have won the playoff final.

He stressed that the Sunderland goalkeeper could clearly see the ball and there was ‘no way’ Souza impacted it.

Team Promotion method Burnley Automatic Leeds United Automatic Sunderland Playoff winners Promoted to the Premier League

Keys wrote on X: “Congrats to Sunderland but I feel for the Blades. There’s nothing wrong with the 2nd goal.

“Clearly the keeper can see the ball because he tries to save it.

“There’s no way he’s impacted and 2-0 wins it.”

Sheffield United will now have to prepare for another season in the Championship having failed to come through the playoffs.

The Blades had looked a good bet for automatic promotion before a late form collapse saw them slip out of the top two.

Sunderland meanwhile had been written off in the playoffs due to their poor form, with one former EFL star declaring them ‘gone’.