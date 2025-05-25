Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has selected his Newcastle United lineup vs Everton for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with the Toffees at St James’ Park.

For Newcastle, who won the EFL Cup earlier this season to end a long trophy drought, the equation on the final day of the Premier League season is clear.

If they beat Everton this afternoon, then that will secure a top five finish and the return of Champions League football to the club.

The Magpies will start as firm favourites to get that win and they are unbeaten in their last four home encounters with Everton, with three of those having ended as wins.

However, Newcastle have won just one of their last three Premier League games and there are sure to be some nerves on Tyneside this afternoon, with Howe insisting his side cannot relax for one second.

The earlier meeting between the two teams, at Goodison Park in October, saw a 0-0 draw played out, while the last two meetings have both ended as draws.

Nick Pope is in goal for Newcastle this afternoon, while Howe picks a defence of Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Sven Botman, with Jacob Murphy and Tino Livramento as wing-backs.

Midfield sees Newcastle go with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, while Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

Howe can change his Newcastle United lineup vs Everton by using his substitutes and options available to him include Lewis Miley and Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Everton

Pope, Murphy, Schar, Botman, Burn, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Barnes, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Wilson, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley