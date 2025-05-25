Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Everton manager David Moyes has picked his starting lineup to play Newcastle United at St James’ Park this afternoon as the Toffees close the book on the 2024/25 campaign.

Struggling under Sean Dyche during their final season at Goodison Park, Everton turned to Moyes and he quickly stabilised the ship, bringing back a sense of optimism.

Now Everton are eager to move into their new stadium, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, and look forward to a summer transfer window when they will be able to spend more than has been the case in recent years.

Everton have been handed a difficult task to sign off the season as they play a Newcastle team who must win to guarantee a top five spot.

Moyes will be keen to play spoilsport, but how much the Everton players will put in given it is a game with nothing but pride riding on it remains to be seen.

Defensive pair Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman are unavailable due to thigh issues, giving Moyes more defensive injuries to worry about.

In goal this afternoon in Moyes’ Everton vs Newcastle United lineup is Jordan Pickford, while in front of him is a back four of Ashley Young, Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In the engine room, Everton go with Idrissa Gueye, James Garner and Jack Harrison, while in the final third Moyes picks Iliman Ndiaye, Carlos Alcaraz and Beto.

If Moyes needs to shake things up during the course of the game he can change his Everton lineup with substitutions and his options include Armando Broja and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton Lineup vs Newcastle United

Pickford, Young, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Harrison, Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Doucoure, Chermiti, Broja, Welch