Presenter Adrian Durham believes Aston Villa could take legal action after a goal was ruled out at Manchester United in a controversial manner.

Villa were hoping to secure a top five finish and Champions League football in the final game of the season and were favoured to see off a Manchester United side who have been abysmal at points this season and had nothing to play for.

Aston Villa had Emi Martinez sent off on the stroke of half-time though and then conceded to goals from Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen (penalty) to lose 2-0 and finish sixth.

Amad’s goal though came just moments after Aston Villa controversially saw a Morgan Rogers goal ruled out.

The referee thought that Rogers had kicked the ball out of Altay Bayindir’s hands and blew his whistle before the Aston Villa man put the ball into the goal, which then ruled out any chance of VAR intervening.

Aston Villa were furious and then became even angrier when Amad gave Manchester United the lead, leaving them hugely up against it.

Durham understands that VAR could not get involved after the referee blew his whistle so quickly, but still feels Aston Villa could look at some form of legal action.

Statistic Number Wins 19 Draws 9 Defeats 10 Goals scored 58 Goals conceded 51 Aston Villa’s Premier League season

The consequences for Aston Villa could be huge as they missed out on a mammoth Champions League pay day.

Durham said on talkSPORT (25th May, 18:03): “Aston Villa absolutely fuming.

“It would not surprise me if they go legal with it.

“I know VAR couldn’t intervene because the ref had blown his whistle before Rogers’ shot hit the back of the net, but Villa are so angry with that it would not surprise me if we’ve not heard the end of that situation.”

Aston Villa had to wheel and deal to make sure they stayed on the right side of PSR rules last summer by the accounting deadline of 30th June.

How much of an impact missing out on the Champions League will have remains to be seen, but goalkeeper Martinez has been widely linked with an exit and could bring in substantial cash for the club.