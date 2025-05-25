Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic are lining up a replacement for Thierry Small, who is wanted by Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Addicks are shaping up for the League One playoff final later today, against Leyton Orient, as Nathan Jones looks to lead them back up to the Championship.

Charlton have had a superb run in the second half of the season which would be capped off by promotion, but they are also casting an eye towards the summer transfer window already.

Defender Small is running out of contract at the Valley and Blackburn and Preston are keen to snaffle him up.

Charlton are now planning for life without Small, who they expect to go, and they are keen on Jordan Gabriel.

Gabriel is leaving Steve Bruce’s Blackpool as a free agent and already has interest from League One pair Port Vale and Mansfield.

The chance to link up with Charlton, regardless of what division they are in, could be hugely tempting for Gabriel though.

Club Years Nottingham Forest 2019-2021 Scunthorpe United (loan) 2020 Blackpool (loan) 2020-2021 Blackpool 2022- Jordan Gabriel’s career history

Gabriel, 26, is from London and spent time in the youth ranks at Arsenal, though it was at Nottingham Forest that he got his break into the game.

Charlton have been pleased with what they have seen of the right-back and think he could fit the bill for them at the Valley.

Gabriel, 26, has experience of playing in the Championship, which he picked up at both Nottingham Forest and Blackpool.

The right-back made 30 appearances in League One over the course of this season and turned out in both Blackpool’s meetings with Charlton.

He is also capable of slotting in as a left-back if needed, which will be versatility appreciated by Addicks boss Jones.