Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:00 UK time

Liverpool have officially announced their starting lineup for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Anfield.

The Reds have been confirmed as top flight champions for a 20th time and will pick up the Premier League trophy amid a party atmosphere at Anfield this afternoon.

Palace also arrive in high spirits after winning the FA Cup and securing a spot in the Europa League next season.

Liverpool though will be keen to end the season with a win in front of their fans, but Arne Slot has to make do without midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who remains injured.

The earlier game between the two sides this season finished in a 1-0 win for Liverpool at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace have regularly given Liverpool problems at Anfield in recent years though and won at the ground last year, while they held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in the meeting before that.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool this afternoon, while at the back Slot picks a four of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

In midfield, Liverpool have Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, while Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz lead the attacking threat.

Slot can chop and change using his substitutes if needed and his options include Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Liverpool Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah