Derby County could come up with a more attractive package to get their hands on a centre-back that John Eustace knows well, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Eustace worked a miracle at Pride Park towards the end of the season when he successfully made sure the Rams did not sink back down to League One.

He will be keen to make sure Derby keep themselves well away from trouble in the upcoming Championship campaign and solidifying the Rams defence will be a summer target.

Eustace is taking an interest in powerful defender Danny Batth, who is approaching the end of his contract at Blackburn Rovers.

The Ewood outfit have offered Batth fresh terms to extend his stay at the club, but it is unclear if he will sign them and he could move on as a free agent.

Derby, it is suggested, may come up with a more attractive package for the experienced defender to continue his career at Pride Park.

He started 34 Championship matches for Rovers over the course of the recently concluded season and helped the club in their push to reach the playoffs.

Club Years Wolves 2009-2019 Colchester (loan) 2009-2010 Sheffield United (loan) 2010 Sheffield Wednesday (loan) 2011-2012 Middlesbrough (loan) 2018-2019 Stoke City 2019-2022 Sunderland 2022-2023 Norwich City 2023-2024 Blackburn Rovers 2024- Danny Batth’s career history

Blackburn fell just short, finishing in seventh spot and two points off sixth placed Bristol City.

Batth, who is due to turn 35 years old in September, joined Blackburn on a year-long deal last summer after leaving Norwich City.

Having also had a one-year deal at Norwich, Batth may be keen for a bit more stability and it remains to be seen what terms Derby may put on the table for him.

He is hugely experienced at Championship level and Eustace is keen to slot him into his Derby backline.

Batth featured just once against Derby during the season and was absent for Blackburn’s 2-1 loss to the Rams in March.